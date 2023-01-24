US leaning toward sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine, officials say

omersukrugoksu/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. officials confirm that the Biden administration is leaning toward sending M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine and that a decision could be announced as early as this week.

One official said that the U.S. will commit to sending between 30 to 50 tanks to Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which means the U.S. will arrange for the contracting of the tanks with their manufacturer. That could mean the new tanks will not be able to be fielded for quite some time — possibly more than a year.

President Joe Biden has not made a final decision, but the transfer of Abrams would presumably enable Germany to authorize the transfer of German-made Leopard 2s to Ukraine — which would allow the 12 NATO countries that have Leopard 2s to transfer them to Ukraine, with the most vocal of those countries being Poland.

For weeks, Pentagon officials said publicly that the Abrams tanks weren’t suited for the fight in Ukraine, including because of the fuel they need to operate. But officials also did not rule out the vehicles as a potential long-term possibility.

“I am aware of the press reporting stating that the U.S. is considering providing Abrams tanks to Ukraine. I have no announcements to make at this time and when we do, we’ll be sure to let you know,” Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday.

“As always, we continue to remain in close contact with Ukrainians and our international allies and partners on Ukraine’s most pressing security assistance requirements to include their near-, medium- and long-term needs,” Ryder said.

