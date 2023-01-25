Wednesday, January 25, 2023
HomeNewsNational4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Malibu, California, early Wednesday
National

4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Malibu, California, early Wednesday

staff
By staff
0
12
Gary S Chapman/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Malibu, California, at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, U.S. Geological Survey officials said.

The quake was “too small” to trigger alerts to local cellphones, the USGS said on Twitter. The quake’s center was about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach, according to preliminary USGS data.

“We know some of you felt shaking and we hope you took a protective action like Drop, Cover, and Hold On,” officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert that it had entered into “Earthquake Mode,” adding that all 106 stations across the city would begin surveying for damage.

“This survey will be conducted from the ground, air and sea,” the alert said. “Once this process is complete and reports are consolidated, assuming there is no significant damage, Earthquake mode will be complete.”

There were no initial reports of damage or injuries, the department said as it completed its “Earthquake Mode” survey a few moments later.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘Turning Red’ directer Domee Shi talks record Asian representation at 2023 Oscars
Next article
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Germany to send tanks to Ukraine
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE