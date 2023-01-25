Horsepasture resident presented with Jack Dalton Award

The Henry County Board of Supervisors present Harold William Martin with the Jack Dalton Community Service Award

COLLINSVILLE, Va. — The Henry County Board of Supervisors awarded the 2022 Jack Dalton Community Service Award to Harold William Martin during its regular meeting today in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building.

Martin, who serves as the fire chief of Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department and president of the Horsepasture Rescue Squad, was nominated for his contributions to the county that have dated back to the 1980s.

The Horsepasture native has served on the Henry County Emergency Services Honor Guard for four years, on the Henry County Fire Review Board for 12 years and he is an active member of the Martinsville-Henry County Fire Association.

Outside of his contribution to the emergency services, Martin assists with the annual Smith River Clean-Up, does handy work for widows in the community, and takes food to shelters for the homeless.

Along with his own volunteer service, Martin has instilled a love for service in the next generation through his classroom instruction and recruitment efforts.

The Jack Dalton Community Service Award is named in honor of Jack Dalton, who served as a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors for more than 24 years, and who was serving as the Board Chairman at the time of his death on May 24, 2000.

The award is the most prestigious honor bestowed by the Board of Supervisors and annually goes to the Henry County resident who best demonstrates the exemplary community service that marked Dalton’s years of public service.

