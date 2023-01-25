Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For the complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Eunice “Nannie” Delilah Baker, 92, of Martinsville, died Saturday. The memorial service will be Thursday 5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Paul Melvin Clark, 76, of Martinsville, died Sunday. The funeral will be Thursday, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will follow at Henry Memorial Park.

Tracy Davis Conklin, 59, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. The funeral will be Friday, at Wright Funeral Service Chapel at noon. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Worrell Memorial Cemetery, in Laurel Fork, Virginia. The family will also receive friends and family at 210 Riverview Court, Martinsville, Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Pauline Smith Foley, 95, died Wednesday. The funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service followed by the burial at Henry Memorial Park.

Raymond Arthur Harper, 68, of Martinsville, died Saturday. The funeral will be Friday, at noon at the Greater Canaan Land Church in Gretna. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at The Harper Family Cemetery. A floating visitation will be Thursday from 2-5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Patty Tatum Parkinson, 56, of Martinsville, died Saturday. The funeral will be held Wednesday, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will be private at Millcreek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, from 1-2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Dora Fralin “Pinky” Pendleton, 87, of Bassett died Tuesday. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. Burial will be in the Mount Herman Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

George Kenneth Ramsey, 86, of Franklin County, died Monday. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home. Full military honors will be provided by the Martinsville-Henry County Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service.

Sylvia Gwenonia “Penny” Ratcliff, 69, of Bassett, died Monday. The memorial service will be Saturday, at 3:30 p.m. at Christ Church, Spruce Street Extension, Martinsville. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Sarah Scott Shelton, 77, died Jan. 18. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30-12 p.m. followed by the funeral at 12:30 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service followed by the burial in the Wade Family Cemetery.

Phyllis Jean Thomas Smith, 83, of Eden, died Sunday. The graveside service will be Saturday, at 2 p.m. at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Stacey Dawn Steagall, 61, of Collinsville, died Sunday. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Martinsville followed by the funeral at noon. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville is in charge.

Doris Davis Stout, 91, of Martinsville, died Monday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville is in charge.

Lockie Mae Janey “Jane” Whitlow, 88, of Bassett, died Sunday. The service will be Friday with visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Henry Memorial Park. Collins Funeral Home in Bassett is in charge.