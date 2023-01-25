Paris Hilton welcomes first child with husband Carter Reum

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Paris Hilton is a mom.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur and her husband, Carter Reum, also 41, recently welcomed their first child together. Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Paris shared an adorable close-up of the baby holding her thumb.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned the snapshot, adding a blue heart emoji.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” the new mom told People, which confirmed the couple welcomed a son via surrogate. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Hilton and Reum, who wed in November 2021, were flooded with congratulatory comments from their famous friends which included Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Heidi Klum, and more.

