Wednesday, January 25, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentParis Hilton welcomes first child with husband Carter Reum
Entertainment

Paris Hilton welcomes first child with husband Carter Reum

staff
By staff
0
7
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Paris Hilton is a mom.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur and her husband, Carter Reum, also 41, recently welcomed their first child together. Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Paris shared an adorable close-up of the baby holding her thumb.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned the snapshot, adding a blue heart emoji.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” the new mom told People, which confirmed the couple welcomed a son via surrogate. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Hilton and Reum, who wed in November 2021, were flooded with congratulatory comments from their famous friends which included Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Heidi Klum, and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Ukrainian children saved from the Russian ‘vacation’ trap
Next article
Ridgeway man shot in stomach
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Obituaries

UNC beats Syracuse

Community Calendar

Ridgeway man shot in stomach

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

Obituaries

UNC beats Syracuse

Community Calendar

POPULAR POSTS

Obituaries

UNC beats Syracuse

Community Calendar

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE