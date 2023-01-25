Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Report says Jeremy Renner was trying to save nephew from snowplow; ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ co-star sounds off

By staff
Paramount+/Dennis P. Mong Jr.

(NOTE LANGUAGE) He plays a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Jeremy Renner was apparently injured in a real-life heroic act.

According to a report from the Washoe County, Nevada, Police Department obtained by CNN, Renner was attempting to save his nephew from being crushed by the actor’s sliding Snowcat vehicle when it instead pulled him under, critically injuring him on January 1.

Renner suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” in the accident, for which he underwent emergency surgery. Renner recently revealed he’s recovering from more than 30 broken bones.

After Renner towed his nephew’s car out of the snow, the investigators explained, “The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake.”

“Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward [his nephew],” the report details. “When Renner attempted to stop or divert [it] … he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

The investigators found a brake indicator light on the vehicle was malfunctioning, so it’s possible Renner didn’t realize it hadn’t been engaged.

Meanwhile, his Mayor of Kingstown “family” is pulling for him, Tobi Bamtefa, who plays Bunny, told ABC Audio Wednesday. “I’m actually just … directing all of my energies into making sure that he recovers. I think the whole team is. And … I guess it’s brought us together more than anything.”

Bamtefa marveled at how the Marvel star was still telling his social media followers to tune in to the show. He said it was inspiring to see Renner supporting everybody, even as he recovers.

Tobi adds, “I’m just praying that he comes out of this even stronger. He’s a bit of a bada**, to be honest.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

