Ridgeway man shot in stomach

Dustin Lyn Hylton / HCSO

On January 24, 2023, at approximately 8:12 pm, the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call about a subject that had been shot at 1429 J S Holland Rd, Ridgeway, Virginia.

Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and made contact with David Goodwin, 56, of 1353 J S Holland Rd. Mr. Goodwin had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to SOVAH Health Martinsville and subsequently air-lifted to a Roanoke, VA hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that David Goodwin and Dustin Lyn Hylton were at 1429 J S Holland Rd., where an argument ensued inside the home. During the altercation, Hylton produced a firearm and shot Mr. Goodwin one time. Hylton was taken into custody at the scene.

Dustin Lyn Hylton, 35, of Ridgeway, Virginia, was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. He is currently being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.