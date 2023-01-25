Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Riley Keough remembers her “beautiful mama” Lisa Marie Presley with recent photo

By staff
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Riley Keough shared a tribute to her late mother Lisa Marie Presley on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after her sudden death.

“I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama,” the 33-year-old Zola actress wrote in the caption of an Instagram post alongside a photo of the two together.

Keough previously shared a throwback photo of her and her mother on Jan. 20, captioning it with a single red heart emoji.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died Jan. 12 at the age of 54 after being rushed to the hospital earlier in day.

A memorial service to honor Lisa Marie Presley was held Sunday, Jan. 22, at her father’s iconic Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee. She was laid to rest Thursday, Jan. 19, in Graceland’s Meditation Garden.

At the service, Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen, Riley’s husband and the father of their first child, read aloud Riley’s emotional remembrance of her for her mother, which said in part, “Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me…”

In addition to Keough, Lisa Marie Presley shared late son Benjamin , Riley’s brother, with ex-husband Danny Keough. Benjamin died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.

Lisa Marie Presley also shared twin daughters, Harper and Finley, both 14, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

