Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Scoreboard roundup — 1/24/23

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Indiana 116, Chicago 110
New York 105, Cleveland 103
Miami 98, Boston 95
Denver 99, New Orleans 98
Washington 127, Dallas 126
Phoenix 128, Charlotte 97
LA Clippers 133, LA Lakers 115

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Detroit 3, San Jose 2 (OT)
Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 3 (OT)
Pittsburgh 7, Florida 6 (OT)
Boston 4, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2
New Jersey 3, Vegas 2 (OT)
Buffalo 5, St. Louis 3
Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1
Colorado 3, Washington 2
Anaheim 5, Arizona 2
Vancouver 5, Chicago 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa St. 80, Kansas St. 76
Texas 89, Oklahoma St. 75
TCU 79, Oklahoma 52
Miami 86, Florida St. 63
Clemson 72, Georgia Tech 51

