Scoreboard roundup — 1/24/23

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana 116, Chicago 110

New York 105, Cleveland 103

Miami 98, Boston 95

Denver 99, New Orleans 98

Washington 127, Dallas 126

Phoenix 128, Charlotte 97

LA Clippers 133, LA Lakers 115

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Detroit 3, San Jose 2 (OT)

Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 3 (OT)

Pittsburgh 7, Florida 6 (OT)

Boston 4, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2

New Jersey 3, Vegas 2 (OT)

Buffalo 5, St. Louis 3

Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1

Colorado 3, Washington 2

Anaheim 5, Arizona 2

Vancouver 5, Chicago 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa St. 80, Kansas St. 76

Texas 89, Oklahoma St. 75

TCU 79, Oklahoma 52

Miami 86, Florida St. 63

Clemson 72, Georgia Tech 51

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.