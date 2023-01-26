Thursday, January 26, 2023
Entertainment

‘Creed III’ star and director Michael B. Jordan gets carried away in ‘SNL’ promo

NBC/Rosalind O’Connor

Michael B. Jordan apparently got carried away with his role in the Creed movies while shooting the promo for the upcoming edition of Saturday Night Live, which he’ll host.

In the promo, released on Wednesday, Jordan is surveying the SNL studio when cast member Michael Longfellow approaches him from behind, startling the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor. Jordan responds by nailing Longfellow with two hard punches to the face, causing him to scream “Jesus B. Christ!”

Jordan apologizes profusely, blaming it on “muscle memory.”

Longfellow, covering his broken nose, quips, “I can’t have a broken nose. I was hired for my looks, not my talent,” to which Jordan replies, “I know how that feels.”

The two patch things up, after which Jordan gives his fist a stern warning.

Jordan, whose new film Creed III opens March 3, hosts SNL this weekend with musical guest Lil Baby.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

