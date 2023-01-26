Henry County gets grant for sewer expansion

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $958,960 grant to Henry County, Virginia, to support business and job growth efforts by extending local water and sewer service.

This project will provide for the construction of a pump station, sewer line, and other improvements to increase water and sewer system capacity and support the expansion of a local lumber manufacturer while expanding opportunities for business creation. The EDA investment will be matched with $241,040 in local funds and is expected to create 36 jobs, retain 31 jobs and generate $21 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

“The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support Henry County as it works to diversify and grow the region’s economy,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This project will provide critical infrastructure upgrades that are needed to spur business growth and job creation in Virginia.”

“We are reinvigorating job growth and making Virginia an attractive place to do business,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This grant which helps improve critical infrastructure will accelerate economic growth in Henry County. These new opportunities will attract more young people, families and businesses.”

“I am thrilled that this investment for Henry County will create jobs and boost business throughout the region,” said Senator Mark Warner. “It is crucial that we continue to support necessary infrastructure improvements throughout Virginia.”

“I’m glad Henry County is receiving this funding to extend local water and sewer service,” said Senator Tim Kaine. “These critical infrastructure upgrades are essential to create jobs, support local businesses, and help grow the region’s economy.”

“This is great news for Henry County. This significant federal funding to improve the county’s water and sewer system and support local manufacturing will go a long way in creating new opportunities for jobs and economic development in the county,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith (VA-09). “I look forward to seeing this money positively impact the area for years to come.”