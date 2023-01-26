Thursday, January 26, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentKylie Jenner has a laugh at viral video poking fun at renaming...
Entertainment

Kylie Jenner has a laugh at viral video poking fun at renaming her son Aire

staff
By staff
0
1
David Livingston/WireImage

(NOTE LANGUAGE) When Kylie Jenner announced that she and Travis Scott rebranded their 11-month-old son, Wolf, as Aire, people on social media had a laugh, particularly when folks pointed out that it means “my penis” in Arabic. “Anyway, I doubt many people have noticed,” Antoinette Lattouf wrote. “After all, Arabic is only spoken by around 415 million people.”

However, Kylie did laugh along with a viral video that also goofed on the name choice.

TikTok user simo_ziqubu played both the roles of Kylie and Scott four days ago, lip-synching to the cartoon Avatar: The Last Airbender about heroes who possess elemental powers.

The TikTok-er as Kylie rattles through “Water,” “Earth” and “Fire” — all rejected by Travis — until she chooses “Air,” making him sit up at attention.

The video got more than 12.4 million views and earned a pair of “crying laughing” emoji from the real Kylie.

Incidentally, simo_ziqubu posted a follow-up video of himself proudly sashaying around his apartment, with the caption, “How I walk around the house knowing I made Kylie Jenner laugh.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Lady Gaga reacts to Oscar nom, confirms she’s filming ‘Joker’ sequel
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE