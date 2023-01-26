HomeNewsEntertainmentLady Gaga reacts to Oscar nom, confirms she's filming 'Joker' sequel
Lady Gaga reacts to Oscar nom, confirms she’s filming ‘Joker’ sequel

By staff
Lady Gaga shared her reaction to being nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Academy Awards for “Hold My Hand,” from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, along with an update on the status of the upcoming Joker sequel.

“Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!” she wrote on her Instagram, alongside a photo of herself holding a bouquet of flowers.

“Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget,” she continued. “So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop.”

“I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters!” she added, followed by a joker card emoji, referring to her role in the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, set to hit theaters in 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

