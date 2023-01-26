Old Spray Cotton Mill on fire

A fire in Eden has caused multiple roads to close. Last night at 10:46 the Eden Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 417 Church St. This is the location, of the former, Spray Cotton Mill.

Fire personnel arrived on scene and found the lower building, near the Smith River, fully engulfed. Eden Fire immediately began efforts to fight a large-scale and rapidly growing fire.

The Eden Fire Department requested assistance from surrounding agencies. Twenty-three agencies answered the call and are actively assisting to extinguish the fire.

The following roads are closed until further notice. Meadow Rd. at Stadium Dr. Church St. at Morgan Rd., Boone Rd at Early Ave. Please avoid this area and plan an alternate route on your morning commute.