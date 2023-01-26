Thursday, January 26, 2023
‘Succession’ returns to HBO March 26

HBO/Claudette Barius

In a new teaser, HBO revealed its Emmy-magnet drama Succession is coming back March 26. In the preview for the forthcoming fourth season, the Roy siblings appear to be gunning for their dad, Logan, played by Brian Cox.

“This is not getting about getting back at Dad,” Sarah Snook‘s Shiv Roy says to her brother Roman (Kieran Culkin). “But if it hurts him, it doesn’t bother me.”

Later, they’re warned, “You cannot win. Your dad will wash you away!”

HBO teases, “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete.”

The network continues, “A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

