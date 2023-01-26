Thursday, January 26, 2023
Entertainment

The first of us: Pedro Pascal making ‘SNL’ debut February 4

HBO/ Liane Hentscher

The Last of Us and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal is headed to studio 8H. The actor announced via Instagram that he will be making his debut as Saturday Night Live host on February 4. 

Coldplay will be the musical guest, making their seventh appearance on the long-running sketch show. 

Among those cheering the news was West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler, who enthused, “no you don’t understand. i will be there,” and Katee Sackhoff, Pascal’s fellow Mandalorian star. “STOP!!!!!” she said with a party, hearts and fire emoji. “This is so Frakin awesome! You’re gonna knock it outta the park,” she continued. 

Pedro’s The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey added a pair of smiling emoji of her own, while Nico Parker, who played Pascal’s doomed daughter on the HBO series, commented, “Oh my god oh my god oh my god.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

