Thursday, January 26, 2023
HomeDailiesSunny, breezy and 50 today
Dailies

Sunny, breezy and 50 today

staff
By staff
0
22054
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Low pressure over New England will move away from the region today. In its wake expect gusty winds. A series of upper level disturbances will pass across the Ohio Valley today and Friday…these features expected to generate abundant cloud cover across the mountains with an opportunity for snow showers and flurries. East of the mountains is will be mainly dry with little or no precipitation through Saturday. The next chance for widespread precipitation is Sunday.

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous article
Community Calendar
Next article
Old Spray Cotton Mill on fire
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Sports beat

Dailies

Obituaries

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE