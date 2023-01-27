7 killed in shooting at Jerusalem synagogue, suspect dead

Oren Ziv/picture alliance via Getty Images

(JERUSALEM) — Seven Israelis have been killed in a shooting at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood, according to Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman.

Ten others were wounded in the Friday night shooting, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The suspect was killed by police, according to officials.

Responders confronted the suspect less than five minutes after the shooting was reported, according to Israeli police.

Turgeman said the suspect was a Palestinian who lived in East Jerusalem. It appears the 21-year-old suspect carried out the attack alone, Israeli police said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the scene of the shooting late Friday.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides called the shooting a “horrific act of violence” on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“I am shocked and disgusted at this heinous terrorist attack on innocent people, including children,” he tweeted. “Praying for all of the victims and their loved ones.”

“Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those killed and injured in this heinous act of violence,” State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Friday. “We condemn this terrorist attack in the strongest terms. Our commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad and we are in direct touch with our Israeli partners, and our thoughts are with the Israeli people in light of this horrific attack.”

The shooting comes one day after nine Palestinians were killed when the Israeli Defense Forces reportedly stormed the Jenin refugee camp on the West Bank. The IDF was looking for a person of interest and Israel said that the resulting deaths came when clashes erupted between the IDF and Palestinians at the camp. The Palestinian Health Ministry said elderly women were among those who died.

Three rockets were fired overnight from Gaza into Israel, but they were all intercepted by Israel’s air defense.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

