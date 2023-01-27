Friday, January 27, 2023
Arrest made in bomb threat

On January 27, 2023, a potential security concern in the form of a bomb threat was reported at Laurel Park Middle School. The threatening message was conveyed via social media, and the recipient reported it to authorities. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and school officials worked together to ensure the students and staff were safe.

The threat was thoroughly investigated, and the suspect subsequently confessed this was a hoax and there was never a threat to the students. The juvenile has been charged with threats to bomb or burn (felony). They are currently incarcerated at W. W. Moore Detention facility.

Parents are urged to have conversations with their children who are students, encouraging them to immediately report any type of threat they hear and also not be involved in these acts as they can have serious legal repercussions.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

