Friday, January 27, 2023
Can't argue with science: Former 'Bridgerton' lead Regé-Jean Page is perfect

Jean-Page in ‘The Gray Man’ – Netflix

The science is settled: Regé-Jean Page is the most handsome man in the world.

Specifically, Metro.Uk reports a cosmetic surgeon has taken what’s known as the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty, otherwise known as Phi — a measurement of physical perfection — and applied it to a host of Hollywood hunks.

The Golden Ratio goes back thousands of years, according to the Victorian Cosmetic Institute. It’s “the ratio of line segments that occur when an object is divided so that the ratio of B to A is the same as the ratio of C to B.”

While that’s on the technical side, it comes down to facial symmetry: The more symmetrical the face, the more attractive a person is.

With that in mind, Dr. Julian De Silva, a London-based facial cosmetic surgeon, used computer mapping to track some famous faces.

The Gray Man star Page’s competition included Thor‘s Chris Hemsworth, Creed III and Black Panther‘s Michael B. Jordan, and Harry Styles.

Of those, with a score of 93.65%, Regé was deemed the top.

Hemsworth was second, with a score of 93.53%; Michael B. ranked a very close third, with 93.46%; and Styles scored 92.3%.

Let’s face it: Every star cited scored an A in this particular experiment.

You can’t argue with science.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

