Escapees on the loose

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of two men who walked away from the Southwest Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon at around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Service has issued rewards of $5,000 each for the capture of Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, Virginia.

The two escaped from the jail recreation yard at about 2:45 p.m. and allegedly stole a gold SUV, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Brown is a federal inmate, and Ricketson was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the 2020 slayings of Misty Dawn Bishop, 38, of Bristol, Virginia, and Trevor Alexander Sweat, 24, of Bristol, Tennessee. In 2022, Brown and two other men escaped from the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville.

He was recaptured in Wilmington, North Carolina, the same city where two other men were found dead after being involved in a robbery in another city.