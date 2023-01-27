Friday, January 27, 2023
HomeNewsPoliticsNational Archives asks former presidents and vice presidents to check for outstanding...
Politics

National Archives asks former presidents and vice presidents to check for outstanding classified material

staff
By staff
0
6
Tetra Images/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The National Archives has asked the offices of recent former presidents and vice presidents to review personal documents for any outstanding classified material or presidential records that have not been properly returned to the U.S. government, according to a letter obtained Thursday by ABC News.

The communication specifically refers to any material thought to be personal that might “inadvertently” contain presidential records, adding that “the responsibility to comply with the [Presidential Records Act] does not diminish after the end of an administration.”

Sent via e-mail to the various offices, the letter opens by stating, “There have been several instances reported in the media where records containing classified information and subject to the Presidential Record Act (PRA) have been identified outside the physical custody of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). While much of the attention around these instances has focused on classified information, the PRA requires that all Presidential records of every Administration from Reagan onward must be transferred to NARA, regardless of classification status.”

The National Archives declined to comment to ABC News on the letter, which was first reported by CNN.

ABC News has reached out to the offices that received the letter for a response. A spokesman for former President Barack Obama said all of Obama’s classified records were submitted to the National Archives, “consistent with the Presidential Records Act.” A spokesman for George W. Bush provided a similar statement, saying they “remain confident that no such materials are in our possession.”

The National Archives sent letters to the offices of presidents dating back to the late Ronald Reagan. Former President Jimmy Carter, who turned 98 last October, and his administration are not subject to the request because the Presidential Records Act did not go into effect until January 1981.

The letter comes as classified documents have been found in the home of former Vice President Mike Pence and turned over to the FBI for review.

The revelation made Pence the third high-profile official to have classified material discovered at their residence in recent months, after President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, both of whom are now being investigated by special counsels under the Department of Justice.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was searched by federal agents in August after what the federal government said was a months-long effort to retrieve documents that Trump resisted handing over.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and asserted, without evidence, that he declassified the documents.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Tyre Nichols live updates: Memphis police prepare to release video of confrontation
Next article
Study finds autism rates have tripled among young kids: What to know
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Escapees on the loose

Sports beat

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

Escapees on the loose

Sports beat

Obituaries

POPULAR POSTS

Escapees on the loose

Sports beat

Obituaries

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE