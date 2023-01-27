Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For the complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Tracy Davis Conklin, 59, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. The funeral will be Friday, at Wright Funeral Service Chapel at noon. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Worrell Memorial Cemetery, in Laurel Fork, Virginia. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Dewayne Lamont Hairston, 46, of Axton, died Thursday, Jan. 26. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 12 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Dillard/Hairston Family Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday, at Hairston Funeral Home between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Raymond Arthur Harper, 68, of Martinsville, died Saturday. The funeral will be Friday, at noon at the Greater Canaan Land Church in Gretna. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at The Harper Family Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Fannie Elizabeth Martin Penn, 95, of Martinsville, died Sunday. Visitation will be Friday, at 12:30 p.m. until the funeral at 1 p.m. at Mayo Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Sylvia Gwenonia “Penny” Ratcliff, 69, of Bassett, died Monday. The memorial service will be Saturday, at 3:30 p.m. at Christ Church, Spruce Street Extension, Martinsville. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Sarah Scott Shelton, 77, died Jan. 18. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30-12 p.m. followed by the funeral at 12:30 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service followed by the burial in the Wade Family Cemetery.

Phyllis Jean Thomas Smith, 83, of Eden, died Sunday. The graveside service will be Saturday, at 2 p.m. at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Stacey Dawn Steagall, 61, of Collinsville, died Sunday. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Martinsville followed by the funeral at noon. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville is in charge.

Doris Davis Stout, 91, of Martinsville, died Monday. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, at McKee Stone funeral home. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem.

Lockie Mae Janey “Jane” Whitlow, 88, of Bassett, died Sunday. The service will be Friday with visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Henry Memorial Park. Collins Funeral Home in Bassett is in charge.

Eva Morrison Witcher, 81, of Bassett, died Jan. 24. The funeral will be Thursday, at noon at Wright Funeral Service, with visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery in Roanoke. A floating visitation will be Wednesday, from 12-5 p.m.