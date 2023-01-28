Community Calendar

Saturday, January 28, 2023
Saturday, Jan. 28

Country breakfast from 6-10 a.m. at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, $10.

Bug festival 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Monday, Jan. 30

Smith River Singers rehearsal from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Avenue in preparation for a show of Broadway tunes to be performed on May 1.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Artwork by students from Magna Vista High School and Carlisle’s Upper School will be on display through Jan. 31, 2023 in Piedmont Arts’ Foster Gallery. A reception will be held for exhibiting students and their families, Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 4-6 p.m. at the museum.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Henry County Electoral Board meets at 10 a.m. at the registrar’s office.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Henry County School Board meeting at the Henry County Administration Building at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Irisburg Ruritan Club stew sale from noon to 3 p.m. $9 per quart. Call 276-650-2233.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Rives on the Road, Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville with roots-rock band Yarn performing a tribute to Simon and Garfunkel. The Jared Stout Band will kick off this annual opening party event with a set of music, and tickets to that show will receive a catered dinner and open bar.

