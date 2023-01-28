Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For the complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Dewayne Lamont Hairston, 46, of Axton, died Thursday, Jan. 26. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 12 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Dillard/Hairston Family Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday, at Hairston Funeral Home between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sylvia Gwenonia “Penny” Ratcliff, 69, of Bassett, died Monday. The memorial service will be Saturday, at 3:30 p.m. at Christ Church, Spruce Street Extension, Martinsville. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Clarence Edward Robertson, 82, of Martinsville, died Thursday. A graveside service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Phyllis Jean Thomas Smith, 83, of Eden, died Sunday. The graveside service will be Saturday, at 2 p.m. at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Doris Davis Stout, 91, of Martinsville, died Monday. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, at McKee Stone funeral home. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem.

Eva Morrison Witcher, 81, of Bassett, died Jan. 24. The funeral will be Thursday, at noon at Wright Funeral Service, with visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery in Roanoke. A floating visitation will be Wednesday, from 12-5 p.m.