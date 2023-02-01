Community Calendar

Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Wednesday, Feb. 1

Henry County Electoral Board meets at 10 a.m. at the registrar’s office.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Henry County School Board meeting at the Henry County Administration Building at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Irisburg Ruritan Club stew sale from noon to 3 p.m. $9 per quart. Call 276-650-2233.

Friday, Feb. 10

Free community Covid-19 vaccine clinic from 4-6 p.m. at the Martinsville High School auditorium.

Music night at 6:15 p.m. at the Spencer Penn Centre. Gates open at 5 p.m., $5 admission, concessions will be available.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Rives on the Road, Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville with roots-rock band Yarn performing a tribute to Simon and Garfunkel. The Jared Stout Band will kick off this annual opening party event with a set of music, and tickets to that show will receive a catered dinner and open bar.

