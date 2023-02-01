Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Entertainment

Lucasfilm releases “Phenomenon” trailer to promote March 1 return of ‘The Mandalorian’ on Disney+

By staff
Lucasfilm

On Wednesday, Lucasfilm released “Phenomenon,” a sizzle reel of scenes and interview clips promoting its Emmy-winning, well, phenomenon known as The Mandalorian.

The celebration of the show features interview clips with creator Jon Favreau and fellow executive producer Dave Filoni, as well as snippets from its stars, including Pedro Pascal and Carl Weathers, who not only racked up a director credit on the show, but also plays Greef Karga on the series. “Everywhere I’ve gone, people want to talk about The Mandalorian,” the Rocky veteran says.

Naturally, there’s plenty of footage of the show’s “breakout star,” Baby Yoda aka Grogu.

The Mandalorian‘s third season comes to Disney+ March 1.

Lucasfilm, like ABC News, is a subsidiary of parent company Disney.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

