Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For the complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Nancy Pate Gibbs, 89, Bassett, died Saturday. A Funeral Service will be conducted on Wednesday, at 11:00 am at Fort Trial Christian Church. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, is in charge.

Richard Dwayne Hill, 72, of Martinsville, died Monday. All services are private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Pearl Marie Ramsey, 78, of Rocky Mount, died Sunday. Visitation will be Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. The funeral will be at noon at Pigg River Baptist Association Building in Rocky Mount. Burial will follow at Byrd Cemetery in Rocky Mount. Viewing will be Friday at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. and other times at the home, 395 Donald Avenue in Rocky Mount.

Brian Leonard Shivley, 48, of Collinsville, died Thursday. A visitation will be held Saturday, at 4 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. The burial will be private.

Rodrick Eugene Tinsley, 52, Martinsville, died Saturday. A visitation service will be held on Friday, at 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at Mt. Sinai Apostle Church, 7 Peters St., Martinsville. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Other times, the family will be receiving friends at the home, 1410 Cardinal Ln., Martinsville.

Eva Morrison Witcher, 81, of Bassett, died Jan. 24. The funeral will be Thursday, at noon at Wright Funeral Service, with visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery in Roanoke. A floating visitation will be Wednesday, from 12-5 p.m.