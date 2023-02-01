Pharmaceutical company expanding in Danville

High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.