From Rocky to reality: Paramount+ teases ‘The Family Stallone’

Paramount+/Brian Douglas

A reality show about his family that Sylvester Stallone recently said was in the works now has a home on Paramount+.

The streaming service that is home to his crime drama, Tulsa King, has announced The Family Stallone will be an eight-part docuseries debuting this spring.

Paramount+ teases, “After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad.”

The forthcoming series stars Sly and his three adult daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, and wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and promises “a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.”

The show is teased in an upcoming Super Bowl spot for the streaming service, in which Stallone spoofs his role in Cliffhanger, to painful effect.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

