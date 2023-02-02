Thursday, February 2, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentJessica Simpson "felt like a call girl" following secret affair with a...
Entertainment

Jessica Simpson “felt like a call girl” following secret affair with a movie star

staff
By staff
0
5

Jessica Simpson once dated her movie star crush, only to find out she was the other woman.

In an excerpt from her short story, Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single, the singer recalls dating a “massive movie star” who claimed to be single, only to discover a red carpet photo of the unnamed celebrity and his then-girlfriend, according to Us Weekly.

“I was never ever in a million years going to be the other woman,” she writes, asserting that the movie star told her their relationship was “completely over” and he was only interested in pursuing Simpson.

The pair entered into a whirlwind romance, but despite thinking “there was something sexy and enticing” about it, she also believed “there was also something demeaning about it” as well.

“I felt like a call girl,” Simpson, 42, shares, explaining it felt like he was trying to “hide” her from his “chick…I didn’t care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of.”

Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single is currently available as an ebook and audiobook.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Discrepancy between police accounts, evidence in Tyre Nichols case revealed
Next article
Pedro Pascal can’t shake his job on ‘The Last of Us’ in new ‘SNL’ promo
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE