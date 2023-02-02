Thursday, February 2, 2023
HomeNewsNationalPunxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicts six more weeks of winter
National

Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicts six more weeks of winter

staff
By staff
0
7
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Punxsutawney Phil, Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog, awoke Thursday morning to see his shadow which means that — according to legend — there will be six more weeks of winter.

Legend has it that if he sees his shadow then winter will continue for another six weeks but if Punxsutawney Phil does not see his shadow spring will come early.

Phil’s prediction comes as parts of the county are being slammed with cripplingly cold temperatures and ice.

Phil’s actual prediction takes place ahead of time in a place called Gobbler’s Knob, a small hill just outside of the town, and has done so each year since 1887. This year marks the 137th time the event has occurred, according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

The men in top hats surrounding Phil during the ceremony are members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle. According to their website, their role is to “protect and perpetuate the legend of the great weather-predicting groundhog Punxsutawney Phil.”

Phil’s predictions have been fairly even over the past decade or so. From 2015 to 2020, the groundhog predicted a longer winter three times and an early spring three times.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Will the Texas power grid survive the next deep freeze?
Next article
Two South Carolina men charged following 2019 murder of transgender woman
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE