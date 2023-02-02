HomeDailiesMartinsville at Magna Vista tonight DailiesSports Martinsville at Magna Vista tonight By staff February 2, 2023 0 26900 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp College basketball Radford beat Presbyterian 67-59 and Pittsburgh beat UNC 65-64. On Saturday, the Hoos play the Hokies at noon, Winthrop is at Radford at 2 p.m. and UNC is at Duke at 6:30 p.m. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleCommunity Calendar staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Dailies Community Calendar February 2, 2023 Dailies Rain likely and 45 today February 2, 2023 Sports Scoreboard roundup — 2/1/23 February 2, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Community Calendar February 2, 2023 Rain likely and 45 today February 2, 2023 Namibia reports record rise in rhino poaching February 2, 2023 Senator calls on Apple, Google to remove TikTok from app stores February 2, 2023 Load more Recent Comments Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent