A Henry County man, who police say nearly decapitated a woman, had multiple charges including attempted murder certified to a higher court on Thursday. The Martinsville Bulletin reported Anthony Jerome Hairston, 54, of Axton, is charged with attempted murder in the first degree, malicious assault in which the victim was injured and strangulation with wounding or injury. The charges stem from an incident Sept. 5 at an apartment on Mountain Road in Martinsville where Sherri Lynn Horsley was found by police with her throat cut and blood in the hallway, on the wall and on the kitchen floor.