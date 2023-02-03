HGTV star Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young welcome their first baby

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have welcomed their first child together.

The couple announced the arrival of their son in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, sharing a picture of the newborn cradled in their hands while wrapped in a blanket.

“Our baby boy is here [heart emoji] 1.31.23,” El Moussa wrote in the caption. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy.”

Friends and followers flocked to the comment section to congratulate the couple, including Young’s fellow Netflix Selling Sunset co-stars Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause, and TV presenter Ant Anstead, who was previously married to El Moussa’s ex-wife Christina Hall.

“Yay!!! So excited for you two (three!!!!),” Oppenheim wrote.

Stause commented, “Omg sending SO much love your way!!!”

“HUGE congratulations you guys!” Anstead wrote.

Even the official HGTV account got in on the celebration, writing in the comments, “Welcome to the HGTV family little one!”

El Moussa, 41, and Young, 35, who tied the knot in October 2021, received the news about their pregnancy while undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments last year.

“It was a huge shock,” Young told People in July. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

“I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this,” she added.

