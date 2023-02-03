Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For the complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Troy Lester Adams, 84, died Thursday. Bassett Funeral Services in charge.

Sonja Christina Lawson, 55, died Wednesday. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Pearl Marie Ramsey, 78, of Rocky Mount, died Sunday. Visitation will be Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. The funeral will be at noon at Pigg River Baptist Association Building in Rocky Mount. Burial will follow at Byrd Cemetery in Rocky Mount. Viewing will be Friday at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. and other times at the home, 395 Donald Avenue in Rocky Mount.

Betty Frances Scarce, 90, of Martinsville, died January 26. A graveside service will be held Friday, at 3 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. Collins Funeral Home is in charge.

Mildred Irene Eames Sherwood, 87, of Fieldale, died Wednesday. The funeral will be Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service with burial to follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park.

Brian Leonard Shivley, 48, of Collinsville, died Thursday. A visitation will be held Saturday, at 4 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. The burial will be private.

Rodrick Eugene Tinsley, 52, Martinsville, died Saturday. A visitation service will be held on Friday, at 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at Mt. Sinai Apostle Church, 7 Peters St., Martinsville. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Other times, the family will be receiving friends at the home, 1410 Cardinal Ln., Martinsville.

George Lee Wade, Sr., 75, of Ridgeway, died Wednesday. A graveside service will be held Friday, at 1 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Horsepasture Christian Church Cemetery from 12-1 p.m. on Friday. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Ima Murphy Ward, 92, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. The visitation will be Friday, at 4 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.