Obituaries

Troy Lester Adams 84, of Bassett died Thursday. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Blackberry Baptist Church. The funeral will be Monday at 3 p.m. at Blackberry Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Blackberry Baptist Church Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Tressa Haley Hubbard, 55, of Martinsville, died Thursday. All services will be private at a later date. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Sonja Christina Lawson, 55, of Stoneville, died Wednesday. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Day Star Ministries in Bassett where the funeral will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. A private burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Irene Millner, 93, of Carver Road, died Thursday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Charles Lee Price, 88, of Martinsville, died Friday. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Pearl Marie Ramsey, 78, of Rocky Mount, died Sunday. Visitation will be Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. The funeral will be at noon at Pigg River Baptist Association Building in Rocky Mount. Burial will follow at Byrd Cemetery in Rocky Mount. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Mildred Irene Eames Sherwood, 87, of Fieldale, died Wednesday. The funeral will be Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service with burial to follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park.

Brian Leonard Shivley, 48, of Collinsville, died Thursday. A visitation will be held Saturday, at 4 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. The burial will be private.