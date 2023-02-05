Community Calendar

Sunday, February 5, 2023
Wednesday, Feb. 8

Community meal at Smith Memorial Church from 5-6 p.m. at the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve a meal.

Friday, Feb. 10

Free community Covid-19 vaccine clinic from 4-6 p.m. at the Martinsville High School auditorium.

Music night at 6:15 p.m. at the Spencer Penn Centre. Gates open at 5 p.m., $5 admission, concessions will be available.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Brunswick stew from 9 a.m. until noon at Ridgeway Ruritan Club. $9 per quart. To order call or text 276-806-6110 or 276-340-0367.

Rives on the Road, Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville with roots-rock band Yarn performing a tribute to Simon and Garfunkel. The Jared Stout Band will kick off this annual opening party event with a set of music, and tickets to that show will receive a catered dinner and open bar.

