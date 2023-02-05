Sunday, February 5, 2023
Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For the complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Troy Lester Adams 84, of Bassett died Thursday. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Blackberry Baptist Church. The funeral will be Monday at 3 p.m. at Blackberry Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Blackberry Baptist Church Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Sonja Christina Lawson, 55, of Stoneville, died Wednesday. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Day Star Ministries in Bassett where the funeral will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. A private burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Charles Lee Price, 88, of Martinsville, died Friday. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

