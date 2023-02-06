Monday, February 6, 2023
Kevin Costner reportedly mulling ‘Yellowstone’ exit, with Matthew McConaughey in the wings

While sources at Paramount Network denied it to the trade, Deadline reports Kevin Costner is seeking to ride off into the sunset when it comes to Yellowstone.

Deadline reports Costner, who plays series patriarch John Dutton, has issues with the shooting schedule of the Taylor Sheridan-created series, and his decreasing availability was “causing morale problems for the other stars of the show, which includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham.”

What’s more, the trade insists not only could a compromise not be struck with the Oscar winner, who recently received a Golden Globe for his work on the series, but that the network is looking to continue the Dutton saga in another form with another Oscar winner, Matthew McConaughey, at the helm.

However, a Paramount Network source replied to the trade that there’s “no news to report.”

The source continued, “Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built.”

However, the spokesperson added, “Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

