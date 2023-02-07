Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ ad reportedly now a Super Bowl commercial with Jennifer Lopez

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

As reported last month, Oscar winner and director Ben Affleck showed his love for Dunkin’ by shooting a commercial at one of its Massachusetts locations. But now it appears the commercial has a famous co-star: his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

J.Lo was spotted thanking staffers when the commercial shoot wrapped and chatting with Ben through the drive-thru window when he was “working” there. But Entertainment Tonight now reports his wife’s actually in the spot, and the famous couple’s ad is bound for the big game.

A source says, “Ben’s Dunkin’ commercial was initially supposed to be a regular commercial and campaign, but things changed and now it will be a commercial during the Super Bowl.” The spy added, “The commercial is funny and cute. It shows Ben working at Dunkin’ in his free time because he loves it so much. Then Jen pulls up to the drive-thru and asks him, ‘What are you doing here? Is this what you do all day?’ They’re both very excited about it.”

For the record, Dunkin’ demurred on the details, with Jill Nelson, the company’s chief marketing officer, telling ET, “Dunkin’ is airing its first-ever Super Bowl ad this year, but you’ll have to tune in on Sunday to see what’s ‘Ben’ brewing.”

