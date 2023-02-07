Tuesday, February 7, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' becomes Disney+'s most watched Marvel movie debut
Entertainment

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ becomes Disney+’s most watched Marvel movie debut

staff
By staff
0
4
Marvel Studios

Following a historic Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe win for Angela Bassett, as well as her nomination for the upcoming 95th annual Academy Awards, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has become the most-watched Marvel film premiere on Disney+.

The film, which dropped on Disney+ on February 1, had the most hours streamed in its first five days on the streaming service. Although ABC News’ parent company didn’t divulge viewership numbers, as most streamers decline to do, data from smart TV tracker Samba TV quoted by Deadline shows 2.1 million people watched the Ryan Coogler-directed film to date.

The movie, which made more than $842 million in theaters worldwide, is available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Meanwhile, Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts on Disney+ Wednesday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Navy releases close-up photos of Chinese surveillance balloon recovery
Next article
Pamela Anderson responded to Britney Spears’ shout-out with a “private letter”
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE