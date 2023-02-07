Tuesday, February 7, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days', 20 years later: Kate...
Entertainment

‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’, 20 years later: Kate Hudson & Matthew McConaughey reminisce about the rom-com

staff
By staff
0
2
McConaughey and Hudson in 2007 – Jemal Countess/WireImage

This year marks the 20th anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey celebrated the 2003 film in an Instagram live session on Monday.

“I think it’s so amazing,” Hudson said. “We got lucky to be in such a classic one, you know.”

The film follows Hudson’s character, Andie Anderson, a magazine columnist who devised a plan to dupe McConaughey’s Ben Berry into leaving her in 10 days. But like all good rom-coms, the two end up falling for each other.

“Everyone wants to know … what’s it like to kiss McConaughey,” Hudson began. “And my whole thing is we’re always in weird environments. There was only one time when we kissed that was so nice and gentle in the bathroom.”

“Yeah, everything else was not climate control,” McConughey added.

“Or you’re on the Brooklyn Bridge and the wind is blowing in your face…” Hudson laughed.

McConaughey said of their chemistry, “We enjoyed going toe to toe. It was fair game and we knew it wasn’t personal — and hopefully the camera’s rolling while it’s happening…I think we can…take the joke further … We were never afraid to push it where some would consider it to be too far.”

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days has enjoyed a revival on social media, with many delivering some of the film’s lines on TikTok or singing to Carly Simon‘s “You’re So Vain.”

“There’s been this whole viral How to Lose a Guy moment and it’s basically introduced our movie to an entirely new generation of young kids,” Hudson said. “And all these younger kids are…lip-syncing and doing moments for it.”

McConaughey agreed: “…They’re like, ‘We just watched your movie for the fifth time’ — and it’s very current to them.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
In Brief: Grammy ratings up; Spin-offs of ‘Dexter’ and Billions’ coming, and more
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE