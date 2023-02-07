Off-duty NYPD officer shot during robbery has died, officials say

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The 26-year-old NYPD officer who was shot during a robbery while off-duty has died at Brookdale University Hospital, according to city and police officials.

Adeed Fayaz had been on the force for five years, officials said, and is survived by a wife and two children.

A cordon of officers awaits the dignified transfer of his body from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office, officials said.

A 38-year-old man suspected of shooting Fayaz on Saturday night has been arrested in Rockland County, New York, where he was found hiding out in a hotel, according to police.

Charges are pending against Randy Jones, who was apprehended at a Days Inn in Nanuet on Monday and taken into custody in the wounded officer’s handcuffs, police said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had said Saturday that Fayaz was “fighting for his life.”

Just before 7 p.m Saturday, Fayaz and his brother-in-law went to a location in Brooklyn to meet someone to buy a car, according to authorities.

Fayaz and his brother-in-law were met by Jones, who asked whether either of them was carrying a gun, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. When they said no, Jones allegedly put Fayaz in a headlock, pointed a gun at him and demanded money, police said.

Fayaz broke free and Jones shot him in the head, Essig said. The brother-in-law took a gun from Fayaz’s holster and returned fire, getting off six shots before Jones fled in a 2011 BMW, according to authorities. Police tracked the car to Jones’ mother, according to police.

Jones has at least three prior arrests, including one in 2014 for strangulation. Police are also looking into several Facebook Marketplace robberies to see whether he was involved, Essig said.

