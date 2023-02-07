Tuesday, February 7, 2023
HomeNewsPoliticsTyre Nichols' family, Monterey Park massacre hero among State of the Union...
Politics

Tyre Nichols’ family, Monterey Park massacre hero among State of the Union guests

staff
By staff
0
4
Tim Graham/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — First lady Jill Biden on Tuesday will sit during the State of the Union with the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., the parents of Tyre Nichols and the man who last month wrestled the gun away from a shooting suspect in Monterey Park, California.

Many of the guests present in the first lady’s viewing box were invited because they “personify issues or themes” President Joe Biden is expected to address in his speech, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Others “embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people.”

Nichols’ mother and stepfather, RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, will sit in the first lady’s box on Tuesday, weeks after their son died following a traffic stop that turned into a a violent altercation with police.

“President Biden has made clear that we must take action to prevent tragedies like this from ever happening again,” White House officials said in an announcement.

The White House also invited Brandon Tsay, the California man who disarmed the suspect in last month’s mass shooting in Monterey Park.

“Tsay is credited with preventing the gunman, who had killed 11 people and injured 10 others, from carrying out a second attack in Alhambra,” the White House said.

Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador, will join Jill Biden in “recognition of sustained U.S. support for Ukraine nearly a year after Russia launched its unprovoked attack,” the White House said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Turkey earthquake live updates: Fevered rescue underway as death toll tops 5,000
Next article
In Brief: Grammy ratings up; Spin-offs of ‘Dexter’ and Billions’ coming, and more
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE