Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Welcome back to Rydell High: Paramount+ releases teaser to prequel series ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’

Paramount+

On Tuesday, Paramount+ released the trailer for its musical prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

Starring Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso and Tricia Fukuhara, the show is based on the bad girls from 1978’s blockbuster Grease; Jamie Donnelly, Dinah Manoff and Didi Conn played the big-screen versions of the pink satin jacket-wearing “girl gang” led by Stockard Channing‘s Rizzo.

The teaser shows that even in 1955, four years before Grease took place, cliques were alive and well in high school. “There are a lot of kids in Rydell who are sick of feeling not welcome here,” Davila’s Jane laments.

Soon she and her friends take the Pink Lady Pledge: “To act cool, to look cool, and to be cool. From death do us part: Think Pink.” She adds in voiceover, “Sometimes you gotta be bad to do good.”

The upcoming musical series will premiere on Thursday, April 6, exclusively on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Turkey earthquake live updates: Fevered rescues underway as death toll tops 6,000 in Turkey, Syria
