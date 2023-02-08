Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Entertainment

Christina Applegate hints at retirement after 2023 SAG Awards

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Christina Applegate, who has been battling multiple sclerosis since 2021, may be looking to retire from acting following this month’s 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on the 26th.

“It’s my last awards show as an actor probably, so it’s kind of a big deal,” the Dead to Me star told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Tuesday.

“Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don’t have that in me at this moment,” Applegate, 51, explained.

That doesn’t necessarily mean we’ve heard the last of the Married with Children alum, though. Applegate says she’s contemplating producing, development and “doing a s*** ton of voice-overs to make some cash to make sure that my daughter’s fed and we’re homed.”

Her most recent awards show appearance was at the Critics Choice Awards last month — her first awards show since her diagnosis.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

