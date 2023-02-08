Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Disney CEO announces forthcoming ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’ sequels, new ‘Avatar’ attraction for Disney Parks

“Frozen 2” – Walt Disney Pictures

In an earnings call on Wednesday, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger outlined a reorganization that will result in 7,000 employees being laid off. That said, for Disney fans there was some good news: Iger noted that sequels to some of its biggest hits, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia, are in the works.

It wasn’t stated if the original voice cast would return for the projects, which would be the fifth Toy Story adventure, the third Frozen film and the second movie spun from the Zootopia universe.

Further, with Avatar: The Way of Water still making a splash at the box office, Iger teased an “exciting Avatar experience” bound for the Disneyland resort; Pandora — World of Avatar opened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2017.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

