Wednesday, February 8, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentNicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis reportedly teaming up for series based on...
Entertainment

Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis reportedly teaming up for series based on Patricia Cornwall’s Kay Scarpetta books

staff
By staff
0
2
ABC — NBC/Kevork Djansezian

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and newly minted Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis are reportedly joining forces for a TV adaptation of Patricia Cornwall‘s beloved Kay Scarpetta book series.

Deadline reports the Amazon project will have Kidman playing the Scarpetta character, a forensic pathologist who has appeared in 24 books, with Curtis playing her sister Dorothy.

Curtis has been circling an adaptation of Cornwall’s bestselling books since 2021 via her Comet Pictures shingle; the new show, which Deadline said will span two eight-episode seasons, will be co-produced by Kidman’s Blossom Films, Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Disney CEO announces forthcoming ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’ sequels, new ‘Avatar’ attraction for Disney Parks
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE