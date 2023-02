A release from the City says the Martinsville Police Department was dispatched to Fayette and Spencer Streets Monday at 6:42 p.m. after a report that a man there had been shot.

Police found Jasoni Hairston, 19, with a gunshot wound to his leg. Hairston was taken to the Martinsville Hospital and then transferred to Carilion Roanoke.

The release stated the injury was not life-threatening and the incident is under investigation.